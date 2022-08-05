Doja Cat shaved her head and in a recent video she explained that she never liked having hair and that she couldn't remember a time that she liked having hair. She also added that it's often exhausting with wigs and having to focus so much on how well they stayed on her head.

Watch Video Here:

Doja Cat explains why she has shaved her head: “I don’t like having hair… I don’t wear my hair out… What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna fucking wear it out?” pic.twitter.com/HoKOo0E63p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2022

