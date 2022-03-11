It was recently revealed that Austin Butler recently has been in talks to portray Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part 2. Now its been revealed that Harry Styles and Tye Sheridan were also considered for the roles of Feyd-Rautha. Of course they are good choices as well, but Austin Butler looks perfect for the part. Dune: Part 2 releases in theatres on October 20, 2023.

Check Out The Info Below:

Harry Styles and Tye Sheridan were both looked at for the role of Feyd-Rautha in ‘DUNE 2’. (Source: @kylebuchanan) pic.twitter.com/M4xh4dk8zO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2022

