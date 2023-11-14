Raise your hand if you're ready to embark on an adventure journey because our favorite god, Maui, is back! If you're ready, brace yourself because Moana and Maui will take you on an unforgettable adventure. This time, Dwayne Johnson has recently confirmed his involvement in the live-action remake of Disney’s Moana. He announced his return as the voice of Maui and this announcement, made during an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, was celebrated with an impromptu rendition of the song ''You’re Welcome,'' a fan favorite from the original film. Moana: Dwayne Johnson’s Live Action Film to Release on June 27, 2025- Reports.

Check Out Dwayne Johnson's Video Here:

Dwayne Johnson confirms his next film is the live-action remake of #Moana (@FallonTonight) pic.twitter.com/9uEzRGfRLB — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 14, 2023

