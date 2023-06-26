Young Sheldon star Emily Osment is on cloud nine right now! Well, as she took to her Instagram today and revealed that she is engaged to beau Jack Anthony. "This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day," she captioned her post while sharing snippets of her man on social media. The actress also dropped pics of her engagement ring on Insta. OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne Is Now ENGAGED to Producer Mark Emms! Bride-to-be's Pics Are Going Viral.

Emily Osment and Jack Anthony Engaged:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)