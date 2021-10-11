Marvel Studios has unveiled a new clip for Eternals named 'Change'. The new video features narration from Salma Hayek's Ajak beginning with a recap of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame reminding fans of how Thanos erased half of the universe's population before the Avengers brought everyone back. The movie is set to feature Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, among others. One of the most interesting scenes in the new teaser is when Richard Madden’s Ikaris screaming, “Eternals, assemble"! Have a look.

