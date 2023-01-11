Evan Peters won big at the Golden Globes as the actor bagged in the award for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture. Playing the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this marks the actor's first Golden Globe Award win. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: House Of The Dragon Wins Best Drama Series.

Check Out the Tweet:

An incredible performance that deserves the win for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture! So happy for you, Evan Peters! 🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AjEhIqsFjf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

