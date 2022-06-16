Ezra Miller posted a series of memes on Instagram mocking the court’s attempt to find him. The Flash star has been accused by parents of an 18-year-old for manipulating and grooming their daughter. As the court is trying to locate the actor, he shared memes on Instagram and later deleted his account. Ezra Miller Accused by Young Activist's Parents of 'Grooming' Their Daughter.

Ezra Miller Deletes Instagram

#TheFlash star Ezra Miller has deleted their Instagram after posting memes taunting authorities searching for the actor One meme said, "you cannot touch me, I am in another universe" pic.twitter.com/DoQz01umpe — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 15, 2022

