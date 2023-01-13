F Murray Abraham's reaction after seeing fans cheering for him at Golden Globes 2023 is pure gold. In the viral clip, we get to see the American actor's cute reaction after notices that the crowd at the ceremony is going gaga over him. Have a look! Evan Peters' Golden Globe Win is 'Dangerous', Claims Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim.

Watch F Murray Abraham at Golden Globes:

F. Murray Abraham realizing the fans at the Golden Globes are cheering for him and then doing a little pose 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vLtSkPtr7a — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)