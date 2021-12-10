The third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise seems to be starting in full force. We finally get our first look at Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in this new promo celebrating the Wizarding World franchise. At the end of the promo we get a few seconds of new clips showcasing just what we can expect from the third film and gave the confirmation of a full trailer on Monday. The biggest takeaway over here being the first look at Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald. Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp in the film. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore releases on April 8, 2022.

Watch The Promo Below:

