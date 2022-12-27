On Instagram, Vin Diesel just shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Jordana Brewster and announced when we can expect the new trailer for Fast X to drop. Saying that we are less than "two months" away from the trailer launch, it looks like we can expect our first look at the tenth film in this franchise somewhere around February. Super Bowl maybe? Well, we will find out in two months. Fast X: Gal Gadot Touted to Return As Gisele in the 10th Installment of the Fast & Furious Franchise.

Check Out the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)