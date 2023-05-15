Fans must definitely be excited about the Fast X soundtrack "Angel Part 1" which features a collaboration between Jimin of BTS, Jvke & Muni Long, Kodak Black and NLE Choppa. But this clip of Vin Diesel at the red carpet premiere in Rome will perhaps make you believe that no one is as excited as him about the song. The actor decided to bring his own speaker and play a little preview of "Angel Part 1" for photographers and interviewers standing around him. Fast X Song Angel Part 1: BTS’ Jimin, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jvke & Muni Long to Collaborate! View Release Date and Video Inside.

Watch Vin Diesel Play Angel on RC:

