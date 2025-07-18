A wild mid-air meltdown on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte has gone viral after a man erupted in rage over a missing phone charger. Calling himself “the realest person on the East Coast,” he ranted nonstop for 15 minutes, claiming he worked for rapper Kodak Black and ran a USD 1 million business. The man demanded alcohol, threatened to smoke weed on the plane, swallowed a pill mid-rant, and even offered USD 100 to sit in the cockpit. He aggressively confronted a female flight attendant, shouting, “You have three seconds before I f–k you up,” then bizarrely complimented her eyes. Passengers were eventually deboarded, and the man was removed. American Airlines confirmed the flight resumed after his removal, apologising for the chaos. The internet is ablaze with reactions to the shocking footage as authorities investigate further. US: Florida Man Posed As Flight Attendant for 7 Airlines, Used 30 Fake Badges To Fly Free for 6 Years; Arrested.

Chaos in the Sky

Kodak Black’s future client pic.twitter.com/WO6O9IDOS5 — John Armstrong (@msmcb02) July 16, 2025

