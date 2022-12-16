Filmmaker James Gunn, who is now one of the two heads of the DC Universe movie slate, has announced a new Superman movie which will not see Henry Cavill playing the titular role. This news has caused outrage on social media and netizens have been using hashtags to boycott Warner Bros and James Gunn. There are also some petitions to bring back Henry Cavill. Henry Cavill Confirms He Will Not Return As Superman in Devastating Post; James Gunn Announces New Film About Man of Steel’s Earlier Life (View Post).

Take A Look At The Tweets Below:

Some Call James Gunn A Hack

@wbd @DavidZaslav you had the keys to the kingdom and you gave them to someone that will not appreciate the properties or their legacies. He’s a hack. #FireJamesGunn https://t.co/IKSNDkgCdS — Colton Flatt (@Amaranger4x4) December 16, 2022

Netizens Call Out To Him For Going Against The Audience

Shame, shame, after Henry Kevel returned to the role of Superman two months ago, everyone was happy with his return. Now, James Gunn, you clown, why are you against the audience?#FireJamesGunn pic.twitter.com/aJhP08lyQJ — ×-× (@NgJNAHmwl9HCFmL) December 16, 2022

Fans Of Superman Are Extremely Upset

Lol the beginning of the END #FireJamesGunn the man responsible for the destruction — Adrianne Andrews (@driantinoco1) December 16, 2022

Some Fans Request Henry Cavill To Reverse A Wrong Decision

You have robbed your fans of something we have desperately wanted for so long. I understand you are just a man doing your job, but you can reverse a bad decision. Only using the hashtag for traction, firing someone isnt the right move. #FireJamesGunn pic.twitter.com/Lg2ishApAs — Jake (@ravenview_ent) December 16, 2022

Fans Of The Comic Universe Feel That The DC Universe Will Be Burnt To The Ground

It’s ridiculous, he was literally teasing Kingdom Come; which Henry was perfect for. The man is an imbecile and will run DC into the ground. #FireJamesGunn — Colton Flatt (@Amaranger4x4) December 16, 2022

Fans have also started a Change.org petition to bring Henry Cavill back as Man of Steel and remove Gunn from his current position:

Petition Asks WB To Keep Henry Cavill As Superman & Fire James Gunn: https://t.co/37MKOnoTld pic.twitter.com/J9lvEHT6rm — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) December 15, 2022

Screen Geek Shared The Petitions Filed:

