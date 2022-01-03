Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it's shaping up to be a huge movie. Just while the movie was filming last year, we got our first looks at the Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Although weirdly we didn't get a new look at Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie who is also supposed to be a major character. Just recently a new photo of Thompson in the suit started circulating online. The suit also confirms the promo photo from last year that leaked online. Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theatres on July 8, 2022.

Check Out The Photo Below:

New pic of Tessa Thompson bts of Thor: Love and Thunder pic.twitter.com/WABXtp2knL — ɱarvel comfort (🚫NWH Spoilers) (@Marvelcomfort_) January 3, 2022

