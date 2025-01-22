The Trump administration has directed all federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) staff to be placed on paid leave, with plans for layoffs. This follows an executive order signed on Trump’s first day, targeting the dismantling of DEI programs, including anti-bias training and minority-focused funding. Agencies were instructed to remove DEI-related webpages by Wednesday evening. By Thursday, departments must compile lists of DEI offices and workers as of Election Day, with a reduction-in-force plan due next Friday. Some agencies had already begun removing DEI webpages before the directive. The move signals a broad rollback of federal inclusion initiatives. US H-1B Visa: Donald Trump Says ‘I Likes Both Sides of Argument on H-1B Foreign Guest Workers’ Visa’.

Trump Orders Federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives Dismantled

