Irish actor Michael Patrick, known for his memorable role in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has passed away at the age of 35 after battling Motor Neuron Disease for three years. He was diagnosed in February 2023 and spent his final days in hospice care in Belfast, Northern Ireland. His wife, Naomi Sheehan, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that he passed away peacefully on April 7, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. Patrick was admired for his work in BBC’s Blue Lights and This Town, along with powerful stage performances. His portrayal of Richard III from a wheelchair earned him a Judges’ Award last year. Fans and colleagues are now remembering him for his talent, courage, and inspiring resilience. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Files FIR in Odisha, Police Launch Probe.

Michael Patrick Wife Shares Heartbreaking News on Instagram - See Post

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