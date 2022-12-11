Gary Friedkin is no more. The actor passed away due to COVID complications at the age of 70. He was best known for his performances in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and sitcom Happy Days. May his soul RIP. Clarence Gilyard Dies at 66; Hollywood Actor Was Best Known For His Roles in Top Gun and Die Hard.

