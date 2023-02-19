Australian film director George T Miller has passed away at the age of 79. The veteran director is known for films such as The Man From Snowy River (1982), The NeverEnding Story 2 (1990) and Prey (2009).Kyle Jacobs Dies by Suicide at His Nashville Home.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

George T. Miller, Australian Director of ‘The NeverEnding Story II’ and ‘The Man From Snowy River,’ Dies at 79 https://t.co/vnGJvWcJwg — Variety (@Variety) February 18, 2023

