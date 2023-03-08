The 2023 Oscars are all set to air on March 12, 2023, on Sunday in the United States. With it being broadcast on ABC and streaming on HULU like every year in America at 5pm PT, the main question on everyone's minds is when will it air in India. Well, don't worry, as we got you on that front. The 95th Academy Awards will stream live in India on Disney+ Hotstar on March 13, 2023. The show will begin at 5:30am IST. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

Check Out the Tweet by Disney+ Hotstar:

Movies are dreams you can never forget. Come celebrate the dream makers at the 95th Oscars🎥#Oscars95 Streaming on March 13, 5:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/UaZmse9Tif — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)