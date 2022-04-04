Doja Cat and SZA scored a Grammy for themselves at 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. They won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More". Both are maiden Grammy winners.

Watch the Music Video:

