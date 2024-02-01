Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz are set to receive the 2024 Recording Academy Global Impact Awards, which recognise their significant influence and dedication to the music industry. The awards will be presented alongside other recipients at the third annual Recording Academy Honours presented by the Black Music Collective on February 1 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Grammys 2024 Nominations: Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Dua Lipa, and More Dominate Diverse List Across Multiple Categories, View Full Deets Inside.

