Megan Thee Stallion's clash with Nicki Minaj has taken a dark turn, involving the police to safeguard her late mother's gravesite. According to reports from TMZ, the Texas cemetery where Megan's mom, Holly Thomas, rests has heightened security due to doxxing by Nicki's devoted "Barbz" fanbase. After the burial site's location was leaked on social media, there are concerns about potential harm to Holly's resting place. Authorities have been alerted, and security measures have been increased at the cemetery, reflecting the intensifying feud between the two rap stars. Megan Thee Stallion Raises Hotness Quotient at the VMAs 2023 in Strapless Black Sheer Dress (View Pics).

High-Security Alert At Holly Thomas' Grave Megan Thee Stallion-Nicky Minaj Feud

The cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion’s mother was laid to rest has notified local authorities and increased security at their facility after their location was leaked, @TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/7TcraeYaIR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2024

