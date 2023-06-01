In a recent interview with Esquire, Harrison Ford revealed that the most common question he is always asked is "who would win in a fight between Indiana Jones or Han Solo," and he answered it in the most Harrison Ford way possible. He revealed that "I would say 'Me, a****le," saying that he doesn't want to "make s**t up like that." Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford Receives the Honorary Palme d’Or (Watch Video).

Check Out Harrison Ford's Quote:

Harrison Ford says the most common fan question he’s asked is ‘who would win in a fight, Han Solo or Indiana Jones?’ “I say ‘Me, asshole! I don’t want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?’” (Source: https://t.co/yePIHsLyCj) pic.twitter.com/mQUIa9SKIY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 31, 2023

