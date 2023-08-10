Harry Styles and rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell were papped getting cosy in London. The Canadian actress is currently in town performing at the West End alongside Paapa Essiedu in The Effect. Having said that, in the viral pics online, the duo can be seen getting very close and enjoying in each other's company. In the photos, while the singer was spotted in blazer, the lady looked stunning in strapless beige dress. Have a look! Taylor Russell Papped at Harry Styles Concert in Vienna Amid Their Dating Rumours (View Pic).

Harry Styles Chills With Taylor Russell:

Harry Styles spotted with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell. https://t.co/alx3gKYlCZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

