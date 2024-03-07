According to Forbes, Adam Sandler reigns supreme as Hollywood's highest earner in 2023, raking in a whopping $73 million. This financial success largely stems from his lucrative partnership with Netflix. On the second spot, we have Barbie's Margot Robbie. Despite a strong year, Tom Cruise couldn't dethrone Sandler, claiming the third spot. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham shared seventh place with $41 million each, showcasing the diverse range of top earners. Ben Affleck solidified his Hollywood presence, securing eighth position with $38 million. Ricky Stanicky Movie Review: John Cena is Admittedly Funny in This Comedy That Struggles to Catch Up With Him (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Highest Paid Actors Of 2023:

Highest paid actors of 2023: 1. Adam Sandler $73M 2. Margot Robbie $59M 3. Tom Cruise $45M 4. Ryan Gosling $43M 4. Matt Damon $43M 6. Jennifer Aniston $42M 7. Leonardo DiCaprio $41M 7. Jason Statham $41M 9. Ben Affleck $38M 10. Denzel Washington $24M (https://t.co/hP0WgBKK8K) pic.twitter.com/fpAkpYGwkI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 6, 2024

