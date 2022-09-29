Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is the upcoming film that is based on ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s controversial defamation trial. Mark Harpa would be portraying the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s character, whereas Megan Davis would be essaying the role of Amber. The trailer gives glimpse of the defamation trial in which Johnny won the case against his ex-wife. The film will premiere on September 30 on Tubi. Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s Defamation Case To Be the Subject of Upcoming Movie ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’.

Watch The Trailer Of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial Below:

