If you are the one who has been eagerly waiting for House of the Dragon, your wish has been answered. As the highly anticipated, GoT prequel will be premiering within a few hours on Disney+ Hotstar. Well, the story of the Targaryen civil war will be released on the OTT platform on August 22 at 6.30 PM IST. New episodes drop every Monday. FYI, the show arrives international on August 21. House of the Dragon Review: Critics Call Paddy Considine and Matt Smith's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel a 'Roaring Success'.

House of the Dragon Streaming Time In India:

Whether you're on Team @SaraAliKhan or Team #JanhviKapoor, we've GOT some news for you. House of the Dragon, premieres August 22nd at 6:30AM! 🐉🔥 #HOTDonHotstar pic.twitter.com/AwhFMwddSp — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 21, 2022

