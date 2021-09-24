Amazon dropped the official trailer of the upcoming slasher series I Know What You Did Last Summer which is based on the 1972 book and 1997 movie of the same. Produced by James Wan, the whodunit horror show premieres October 15 on Amazon Prime. The official synopsis of the film reads as follows "One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly."

Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer Below:

