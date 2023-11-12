Albanian sensation Dua Lipa has confirmed her performance at the closing ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. In a video circulating on the internet, the singer was seen answering questions posed by some World Cup stars and revealed that she will be singing the song ''Physical.'' The pop star also mentioned that, despite rarely watching cricket, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is her favorite player to watch. Nevertheless, as of now, neither the BCCI nor the ICC has issued any official statement regarding the World Cup 2023 closing ceremony. Dua Lipa Returns to Instagram With Fiery Red Hair Transformation, Asks Fans, ‘Miss Me?’ (View Pic).

Check Out Dua Lipa's Video Here:

Dua Lipa performing at World Cup final pic.twitter.com/kyBXmX1tj7 — KD (@nightgarfield) November 12, 2023

