Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny opened up way below expectations as the Harrison Ford-starrer opened well below its opening weekend projections. Predicted to make $140 million, the film opened $10 million short grossing only $130 million in its first three-day gross. This by accounts is a disappointing opening considering the film carries an estimated budget between $250 million to $330 million, the film will need some really good legs on it to make a profit in the coming weeks. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Movie Review: Harrison Ford’s Swashbuckling Saga Ends on an Underwhelming Note (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny:

‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’ opens with $130M worldwide on a $300M budget. Read our review: https://t.co/u8mQRyy4Xo pic.twitter.com/HkTr0FbnAO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)