Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were recently spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles. What grabbed attention was the right on Vittoria's finger. Fans soon started speculating that the couple was engaged. However, a TMZ report reveals that there's no truth to this. It has been said that Ceretti had owned the ring for some time and had worn it since 2022 before she started dating Leonardo. Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Spark Wedding Rumours After Model Spotted With Ring on Her Finger in Los Angeles (View Pics).

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Are Not Engaged

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, are not engaged despite major speculation after she was rocking a ring on THAT finger.

