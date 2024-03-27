Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been dating for quite some time now. Going by their latest photos, fans are convinced that the couple has taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. They were recently spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles. However, what grabbed attention was the ring on Vittoria's finger. In the viral photos, the model was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. She was dressed in a black top and denims. The Wolf of Wall Street actor kept it casual in a white T-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap. Wedding bells for the couple? Well, only time will tell! Leonardo DiCaprio’s Heartwarming Thanksgiving Celebration With GF Vittoria Ceretti’s Family in London (View Pics).

Check Out Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Ceretti's Latest Photos:

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti showed off a ring on her wedding finger in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/3o2V2sk8wQ — 21 (@21metgala) March 27, 2024

