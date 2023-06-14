Following the huge success of Peacemaker, HBO was quick to greenlight a season two of the series, however its release date remained a mystery considering showrunner James Gunn is set to direct Superman: Legacy as well which is due to release on July 11, 2025. Now Gunn has finally offered an update on the second season that it will be his "next thing" after Superman, meaning the series will come out somewhere after 2025. Peacemaker Season 2: John Cena's DC Series Renewed Ahead of Finale; James Gunn Will Write and Direct all Episodes!

Check Out the Tweet:

James Gunn says he will go straight into #Peacemaker S2 when he's finished with #Superman pic.twitter.com/kSicbXrZDh — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)