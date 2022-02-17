Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) John Cena-starrer series "Peacemaker" has been renewed for season two by streaming service HBO Max.

The show is a spin-off to filmmaker James Gunn's 2021 movie "The Suicide Squad", in which Cena played the role of Christopher "Peacemaker" Marks.

The first season of the series debuted on HBO Max in January to positive response from the viewers and the critics.

Gunn, who created the series, will direct and write all episodes for season two, HBO Max said in a statement.

"The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with 'Peacemaker'. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that's simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world.

"As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

The action-adventure-comedy series explores the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Gunn, also known for directing "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for Marvel Studios, said creating "Peacemaker" has been "one of the true highlights" of his career.

"To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in season two," he added.

Cena said, "I am incredibly honoured and humbled by the response to 'Peacemaker' and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

"Peacemaker" also features Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The show is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros Television.

