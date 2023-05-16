Jamie Foxx, the renowned actor and entertainer, is currently undergoing medical care following a recent critical health scare. After being treated in Atlanta, Foxx has now been transferred to one of the nation's top physical medicine and rehabilitation clinics as per a report in TMZ. Foxx's children, Corinne and Annalise, and Annalise's mother Kristin Grannis, who is Foxx's ex-girlfriend, made their way to Chicago over the weekend to offer their support and be by his side as he continues his journey to recovery. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Hollywood Star is Out of Hospital and 'Recuperating', Says Actor's Daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

