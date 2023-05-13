Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, who experienced a medical complication a month ago and was admitted to a hospital, is back home and recuperating.

Foxx's daughter Corrine said he has been out of the medical facility for weeks.

Also Read | Papon Hospitalised; Singer Pens Emotional Note on Insta After Seeing Son As Night Attendant (View Post).

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!," Corrine wrote on her Instagram Story.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Birthday Special: From The Batman to The Lighthouse, 5 Performances That Showcase the Actor’s Amazing Acting Range!.

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was shooting for the upcoming Netflix film "Back in Action" in Atlanta.

The film reunites Foxx with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year break from acting before Foxx convinced her for the action comedy. It is directed by Seth Gordon and also features Glenn Close. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)