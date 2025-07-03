The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives actress, Jennifer Affleck is now a proud mom of three, shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that she and husband Zac Affleck have welcomed a baby girl, Penelope Phyliss Affleck. In a heartfelt caption, Jennifer wrote: “Baby Penelope is here & she is perfect. Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life. I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula!” She also shared sweet photos, one showing her holding baby Penelope, another with Zac, and a touching black and white shot from the hospital. The couple, who met on a Mormon dating app in 2018, are thrilled to welcome their little girl. What Is Mormon Wives Trend on TikTok? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Mormon Mom Influencers and Alleged Swingers Sex Scandal As They Get New Hulu Reality Show.

Jennifer Affleck Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Affleck (@jenniferlaffleck)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)