Jeremy Strong is all set to star and executive produce a mini-series based on the controversial Boeing 737 Max planes. The series is being developed for Amazon will be written by Chris Terrio. Terrio is an Oscar-Winning writer who has credits on films like Argo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There are currently no more details on the project. Jeremy Strong Birthday Special: 10 Thoughtful Quotes by the Actor as Kendall Roy From Succession That You Should Definitely Check!

Check Out The Source Here:

Jeremy Strong is set to star and exec produce a limited series about Boeing’s controversial 737 Max planes for Amazon. Chris Terrio will write the series. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/oQV3syuAFv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)