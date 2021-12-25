Jeremy Strong celebrates his 43rd birthday on December 25. Now, obviously it's a beautiful day as on the occasion of Christmas, a lovely actor was born. Jeremy is best known for his portrayal as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession, for which he bagged a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2020. His character in the show is very lively and relatable to the struggling life of any individual. Jeremy as Kendall Roy is on a mission to prove himself to his father and it's surely very interesting. Succession was renewed for season 4 on October 2021, after it's huge success till Season 3. Succession: Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox’s HBO Show Renewed for Season 4.

Apart from TV shows, Jeremy has appeared in movies like Lincoln, Zero Dark Thirty, Selma, The Big Short, The Gentleman, Molly's Game, The Trail of the Chicago 7 and Parkland, etc. Jeremy has always impressed us with his appealing acting skills, whether on a film or web series. Splendid Solution: Jeremy Strong to Play Polio Vaccine Inventor Jonas Salk in His Biopic.

On the occasion of Jeremy Strong's 43rd birthday, let's hear some of his thoughtful quotes and sayings as Kendall Roy from Succession:

Like A Stone...

The Day...

A Meth Head...

Oh, Brother...

Dependent On His Well-Being...

Something Right...

Dad Never Even Knew It...

Same As Dad, Huh...

The World...

That One Last Roar...

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy from Succession. We wish this charming actor and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

