Jessica Chastain's Revelation:
Jessica Chastain recalls when Taylor Swift made her a personalized breakup playlist after bonding at the Met Gala in 2011:
“She was so sweet. I just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that. And, you know, we went and danced together. It was such a fun night.”… pic.twitter.com/hfZXztpmBw
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)