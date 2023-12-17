Jessica Chastain fondly recalled a heartfelt gesture from Taylor Swift post-Met Gala 2011. Sharing a personal breakup experience, Chastain mentioned bonding with Swift over the topic and dancing the night away. To her surprise, Swift compiled a breakup playlist and emailed it, initially mistaking it for a promotional Swift album. Chastain gushed, calling it 'the sweetest thing,' realising Swift had crafted a collection of breakup tunes to aid her through the tough period. Taylor Swift Becomes One of the Top Singers in the World With Her Recently Approved Batch of Records!

Jessica Chastain's Revelation:

