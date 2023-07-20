Renowned actor John Boyega, known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, made headlines recently with his candid remarks about the franchise. In a interview, Boyega openly expressed his opinion, labelling The Last Jedi as the 'worst' Star Wars film he starred in. The bold statement sparked a buzz among fans and media alike, with discussions flooding social media platforms. While opinions about the film vary, Boyega's honesty has garnered both support and criticism from the Star Wars community. New Star Wars Films To Expand on Existing Lore and Mythology Post Events of Sequel Trilogy.

John Boyega ranked the Star Wars films he was in from best to worst ... That side-eye though 👀 (via @firstwefeast) pic.twitter.com/i499NnqwgT — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 20, 2023

