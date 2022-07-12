As per recent reports, Johnny Depp has donated proceeds from an NFT (non-fungible token) sale to four charities, which also includes the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, the one associated with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The post shared by the Twitter handle Johnny Depp NFT read, “Nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations”. Depp vs Heard Trial: Old Video of Amber Heard Claiming She Donated $7 Million Divorce Money to Charity on Dutch Talk Show Goes Viral WHEN SHE HAS NOT!

Johnny Depp Donates Proceeds

Never Fear Truth Community

