As per recent reports, Johnny Depp has donated proceeds from an NFT (non-fungible token) sale to four charities, which also includes the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, the one associated with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The post shared by the Twitter handle Johnny Depp NFT read, “Nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations”. Depp vs Heard Trial: Old Video of Amber Heard Claiming She Donated $7 Million Divorce Money to Charity on Dutch Talk Show Goes Viral WHEN SHE HAS NOT!

Johnny Depp Donates Proceeds

❣️ CHARITY UPDATE ❣️ Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

Never Fear Truth Community

We are grateful and very thankful to the Never Fear Truth community for this tremendous accomplishment - making this project one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date – and we are excited to build on this success and making an even greater impact going forward. — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)