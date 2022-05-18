Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial will begun for Day 18 soon. Earlier on Day 17, Amber has been cross-examined by Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez about several incidents. Also, two of Amber's friends named Tillet Wright and Rocky Pennington, testified in the court on their knowledge of the fights between Depp and Amber. Now, the trial will continue for an another day. Here's the full LIVE streaming video of the court proceedings right from the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. Depp vs Heard Trial Day 17 Live Streaming: Amber Heard Cross-Examination by Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s Lawyer During Defamation Trial (Watch Live Court). Proceedings).

Check Out The Video Below:

