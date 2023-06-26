Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are officially married! The couple, who got engaged in February, tied the knot recently at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, where Mad Men's iconic finale from 2015 was filmed. Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35 were seen the happiest in each other's company. While the groom was spotted wearing black tuxedo, the bride looked chic in strapless white gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Check out pic of the newlyweds below. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are Engaged After Three Years of Dating.

Jon Hamm Weds Anna Osceola:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

