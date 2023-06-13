Reality star Joseline Hernandez was arrested Monday morning on four separate charges in connection with Sunday night's exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III. The event took an unexpected turn when a backstage brawl erupted among attendees at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. DailyLoud obtained footage of the incident, which allegedly shows Hernandez, 36, involved in a physical altercation with rapper Big Lex. As a result, Hernandez is facing charges of trespassing and battery. The confrontation occurred in the back hallways of the arena. At this time, it remains unclear whether Hernandez has entered pleas to the charges or if she has sought legal representation to provide comments on her behalf. The developments surrounding her arrest continue to unfold as the investigation progresses. Chris Evans Birthday Special: 9 Iconic Captain America Quotes That Solidified Him as the Perfect Marvel Superhero!.

Check Out The Video Here:

