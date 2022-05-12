American writer and director Judd Apatow revealed that he wanted to make a sequel to Superbad, Apparently the movie would have followed Jonah Hill's character flunking college and meeting Michael Cera's character in a different one. Apparently the sequel didn't go ahead as majority of the cast didn't return in the fear of making a bad sequel.

