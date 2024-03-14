In a heartwarming reunion that echoed the best of '90s pop culture, Justin Timberlake reunited with his NSYNC bandmates at a one-night-only concert in LA, leaving fans in utter euphoria. The nostalgia-soaked evening peaked when the group performed their iconic hit ''It's Gonna Be Me'', igniting excitement and joy among the audience. Justin's reunion with the band brought back memories and created moments of camaraderie and shared love for their music, making it a night for fans, old and new alike. Justin Timberlake Takes Indirect Dig at Britney Spears, 'Bye Bye Bye' Singer Says 'I Apologise to F***ing Nobody' (Watch Video).

Justin Timberlake With His NSYNC Members At One Night Only Concert 

NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" L.A. show. pic.twitter.com/Va3ZjJGMUi

— Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2024

Check 'Its Gonna Be Me' Track Here

