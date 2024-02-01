Following Britney Spears' recent apology to Justin Timberlake for revelations in her memoir The Woman In Me, Timberlake appears to address the issue indirectly. During a performance in New York City captured by a fan account on X (formerly Known as Twitter), Timberlake sang ''Cry Me a River'' and defiantly stated, 'I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody.' Britney Spears Apologises to Justin Timberlake for Revelations She Made in Her 2023 Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Justin Timberlake Responds To Britney Spears Comments:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)