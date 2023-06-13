Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal's action thriller Kandahar will steam from June 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh starring Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Elnaaz Norouzi and more. Kandahar Trailer: Spot Ali Fazal and Elnaaz Norouzi in New Action-Packed Promo of Gerard Butler's Thriller (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Post Here:

an undercover CIA operative in a race against time in the heart of Afghanistan!#KandaharOnPrime, June 16 pic.twitter.com/YT5NF6dHRb — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)