Kanye West recently hit out to his ex-wife, Kim and her family, more particularly his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. He took to social media and admitted having an addiction to porn and claiming that it destroyed his family. He also blamed Kris thereby offering support to his daughters quoting that - ‘Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do’. Kanye West Puts Up Death Post on ‘Skete Davidson’; Is It a Dig at Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson Breakup?

Checkout his post below:

Kanye West (Photo Credit: Instagram)

